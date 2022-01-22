-
Ben Kohles rebounds from poor front in third round of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Kohles uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Ben Kohles makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the American Express, Ben Kohles hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kohles finished his round tied for 108th at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Lanto Griffin, Hudson Swafford, Lee Hodges, and Cameron Young are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 12th, Ben Kohles's 104 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ben Kohles to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Kohles had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to even-par for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Kohles hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to even for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Kohles chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.
