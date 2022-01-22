-
Anirban Lahiri putts himself to an even-par third round of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Anirban Lahiri chips it tight to set up birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Anirban Lahiri makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the American Express, Anirban Lahiri hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lahiri finished his round tied for 45th at 8 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Lanto Griffin, Hudson Swafford, Paul Barjon, and Lee Hodges are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After a 334 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Anirban Lahiri chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Anirban Lahiri to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Lahiri's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
Lahiri tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lahiri to even for the round.
