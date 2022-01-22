-
Alex Smalley shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Smalley's near ace yields birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the American Express, Alex Smalley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 32nd at 10 under; Paul Barjon, Lee Hodges, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Harold Varner III, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari, Cameron Young, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 15 under.
On the par-5 11th, Smalley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 15th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.
Smalley got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Smalley's 96 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
After a 341 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.
