Alex Noren shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 22, 2022
Highlights
Alex Noren sends in 18-footer for birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Alex Noren makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Alex Noren hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 80th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power, Paul Barjon, and Lee Hodges are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Francesco Molinari, Cameron Young, Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 15 under.
At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Noren got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Noren to 2 over for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Noren hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 third, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.
