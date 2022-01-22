Adam Svensson shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Adam Svensson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his round tied for 17th at 12 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Lanto Griffin, Hudson Swafford, Paul Barjon, Lee Hodges, and Cameron Young are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Svensson's 176 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Svensson hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 third, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Svensson had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.