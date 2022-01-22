Adam Long shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the American Express

Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 80th at 5 under; Paul Barjon, Lee Hodges, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Harold Varner III, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari, Cameron Young, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Long had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green 13th, Long suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Long's 81 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Long hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.