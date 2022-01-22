-
Adam Hadwin putts well in round three of the American Express
January 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Hadwin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his round tied for 48th at 8 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power, Paul Barjon, and Lee Hodges are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Francesco Molinari, Cameron Young, Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Adam Hadwin had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hadwin's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
After a 352 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
