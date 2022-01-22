Aaron Rai finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Aaron Rai hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Rai finished his round tied for 30th at 10 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 17 under; Seamus Power, Paul Barjon, and Lee Hodges are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Francesco Molinari, Cameron Young, Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Rai got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Rai chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Rai chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Rai his second shot was a drop and his approach went 98 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.