  • Aaron Rai finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2022, Aaron Rai makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Rai jars 11-foot birdie putt at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2022, Aaron Rai makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.