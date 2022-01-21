Tom Hoge delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the American Express

-
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge dials in tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his second round at the American Express, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hoge finished his day in 2nd at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 12th, Tom Hoge's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Hoge had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Hoge hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.
