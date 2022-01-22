Taylor Pendrith finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Taylor Pendrith hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 119th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

Pendrith tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pendrith to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Pendrith's 160 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Pendrith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Pendrith's tee shot went 177 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 439-yard par-4 18th, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.