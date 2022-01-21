-
T.J. Vogel shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
T.J. Vogel hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Vogel finished his day tied for 137th at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Vogel hit his 88 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Vogel to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Vogel chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vogel to 2 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 third, Vogel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vogel to 1 under for the round.
Vogel hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 559-yard par-5 eighth. This moved Vogel to 1 under for the round.
