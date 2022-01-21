Sungjae Im shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the American Express

Sungjae Im hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Im's tee shot went 220 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Im's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Im's 89 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Im had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 5 under for the round.