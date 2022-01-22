-
Strong putting brings Sung Kang an even-par round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his day tied for 119th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Sung Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Kang had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 seventh, Kang had a quadruple bogey after hitting the green in 7 and two putting. This dropped Kang to 1 over for the day.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Kang hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Kang hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.
