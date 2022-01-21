Stephen Stallings Jr. rebounds from poor front in second round of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Stephen Stallings Jr. hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Stallings Jr. finished his day tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 12th, Stephen Stallings Jr.'s 101 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stephen Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Stallings Jr. had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 2 under for the round.

Stallings Jr. scored a quadruple bogey on the 560-yard par-5 seventh. Getting on the green in 7 and two putting, bringing Stallings Jr. to 2 over for the day.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Stallings Jr. hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Stallings Jr.'s 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to even-par for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Stallings Jr. hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Stallings Jr. chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 2 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Stallings Jr. hit an approach shot from 225 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 5 under for the round.