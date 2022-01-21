Seamus Power shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Seamus Power hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 12th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Power reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Power hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Power's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Power's his second shot went 2 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Power had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green sixth, Power suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Power's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.