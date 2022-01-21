Scott Gutschewski shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the American Express

Scott Gutschewski hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 119th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Gutschewski hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Gutschewski had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 third, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.