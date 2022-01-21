-
Ryan Moore putts well in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the American Express, Ryan Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 82nd at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 14th, Ryan Moore's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
