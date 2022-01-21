-
Russell Henley shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley's nice approach leads to birdie at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
In his second round at the American Express, Russell Henley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 47th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Henley got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Henley's 89 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Henley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
