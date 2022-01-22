-
Richy Werenski putts well in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Richy Werenski sends in 18-foot birdie putt at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Richy Werenski makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 119th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Richy Werenski hit his 126 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Werenski hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Werenski's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.
