Peter Malnati shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 21, 2022
Highlights
Peter Malnati's 25-foot birdie putt at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Peter Malnati makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the American Express, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 70th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Malnati hit his 118 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
At the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Malnati's his second shot went 148 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 123 yards to the green where he one putted for birdie. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Malnati reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Malnati at 3 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Malnati's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Malnati hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.
