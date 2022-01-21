-
Nick Taylor shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor sinks difficult birdie putt at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Nick Taylor makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Nick Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 54th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 13 under; Will Zalatoris and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Lanto Griffin, Sam Ryder, Paul Barjon, Zach Johnson, and Davis Riley are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
Taylor missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Taylor's 166 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Taylor's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
