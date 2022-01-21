-
Michael Gligic shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Gligic sends in short birdie putt at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Michael Gligic makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Michael Gligic hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Gligic had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
Gligic hit his drive 364 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 559-yard par-5 eighth. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.
