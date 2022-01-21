-
Luke List putts well in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the American Express, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. List finished his day tied for 82nd at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Luke List's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, List chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
