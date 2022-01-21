-
-
Luke Donald shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the American Express
-
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 21, 2022
Luke Donald hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 119th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Donald chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Donald had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 third, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Donald hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Donald's 92 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.
-
-