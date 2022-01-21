-
Lanto Griffin putts himself to a 7-under 65 in second round of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lanto Griffin drains birdie putt from off the green at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Lanto Griffin makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the American Express, Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Griffin finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; and Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under.
On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Lanto Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Griffin hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Griffin's 107 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Griffin had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Griffin chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 7 under for the round.
