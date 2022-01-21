Kevin Tway shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Kevin Tway hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 82nd at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Tway chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Tway's 84 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Tway got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Tway had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Tway's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 under for the round.