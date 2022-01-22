-
Justin Rose shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose's nice wedge and birdie at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his second round at the American Express, Justin Rose hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 91st at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.
Rose got a double bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Rose chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Rose hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Rose to 1 over for the round.
