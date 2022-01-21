Joshua Creel shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Joshua Creel hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 119th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 14th, Creel's 102 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Creel hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Creel at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Creel had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Creel hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Creel's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Creel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Creel to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Creel chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This par was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and kept Creel at 3 under for the round.