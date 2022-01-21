John Huh putts well in round two of the American Express

John Huh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his day tied for 106th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, John Huh had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Huh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Huh's 105 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Huh's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Huh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Huh had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Huh hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Huh had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.