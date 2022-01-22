-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on No. 16 at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at even for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 131st at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Vegas chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 439-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.
