Jason Day shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 21, 2022
Highlights
Jason Day uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
In his second round at the American Express, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 106th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Day got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Day to even-par for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Day's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
