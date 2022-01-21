-
-
J.T. Poston shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the American Express
-
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 21, 2022
-
Highlights
J.T. Poston's 27-foot birdie putt at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, J.T. Poston makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the American Express, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 57th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Poston got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Poston's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Poston chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Poston's 92 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
-
-