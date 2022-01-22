-
J.J. Spaun shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.J. Spaun sinks birdie putt from off the green at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the American Express, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 106th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 15th, Spaun's 169 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Spaun chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Spaun's 98 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.
