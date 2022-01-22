Hayden Buckley shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the American Express

Hayden Buckley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at even for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 131st at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Buckley had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to even for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

Buckley missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

Buckley got a double bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Buckley's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Buckley's 90 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.