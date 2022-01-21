Hank Lebioda shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Hank Lebioda hit 14 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 39th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 13 under; Will Zalatoris and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Lanto Griffin, Davis Riley, Wyndham Clark, Paul Barjon, Zach Johnson, and Sam Ryder are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lebioda's 91 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

Lebioda missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.