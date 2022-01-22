-
Greyson Sigg posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Greyson Sigg’s Round 2 highlights from The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Greyson Sigg shot a 5-under 67 to get to 12-under through 36 holes, trailing by two going into Saturday.
Greyson Sigg hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Sigg finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; and Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Greyson Sigg missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Greyson Sigg to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sigg had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Sigg chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Sigg hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Sigg's 93 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.
