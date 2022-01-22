Emiliano Grillo shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 214 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Grillo's tee shot went 223 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Grillo's 81 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Grillo chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Grillo hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 7 under for the round.