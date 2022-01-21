-
Dylan Wu finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the American Express, Dylan Wu hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 91st at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-5 11th, Wu's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Wu his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Wu's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.
