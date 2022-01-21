-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli makes 16-foot birdie putt at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Dylan Frittelli makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Dylan Frittelli hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 119th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Frittelli had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Frittelli had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
