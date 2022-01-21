Doug Ghim shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Doug Ghim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Ghim's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ghim's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 under for the round.

Ghim missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.