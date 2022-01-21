  • Doc Redman putts well in round two of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2022, Doc Redman makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Doc Redman drains 15-foot birdie putt at The American Express

    In the second round of The American Express 2022, Doc Redman makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.