Doc Redman putts well in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doc Redman drains 15-foot birdie putt at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Doc Redman makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Doc Redman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 57th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Doc Redman hit his 86 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Redman hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 2 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 371-yard par-4 second, Redman chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Redman had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 5 under for the round.
