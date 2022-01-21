Denny McCarthy putts well in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 12th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Denny McCarthy's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, McCarthy had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

McCarthy missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, McCarthy's 155 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 6 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.