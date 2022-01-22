Dawie van der Walt shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Dawie van der Walt hit 14 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day in 152nd at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, van der Walt's 97 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, van der Walt's his second shot went 17 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, van der Walt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, van der Walt chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 over for the round.