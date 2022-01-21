  • David Lipsky shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2022, David Lipsky makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    David Lipsky drains 25-foot birdie putt at The American Express

