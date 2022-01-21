David Lipsky shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, David Lipsky hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Lipsky's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even-par for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Lipsky hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Lipsky hit his 100 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

Lipsky tee shot went 241 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lipsky had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lipsky's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Lipsky chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Lipsky had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lipsky to 4 under for the round.