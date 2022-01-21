Strong putting brings Danny Lee an even-par round two of the American Express

Danny Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 47th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Danny Lee had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Danny Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Lee chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Lee's his third shot was a drop, his fifth shot was a drop, and his approach went 67 yards to the green where he 2 putted for $self.sc. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Lee had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Lee's tee shot went 226 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.