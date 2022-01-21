-
Strong putting brings Danny Lee an even-par round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Lee’s rocky snowman on No. 17 at The American Express
n the second round of The American Express 2022, Danny Lee’s tee shot hits the rocks surrounding the par-3 17th green, then bounces across the water and ends up 64 yards away. Lee mishits his second shot into the water, takes a drop, then hits his fourth across the green embedding against the rocks. Taking another drop, Lee hits his six shot onto the green and two putts for an eight.
Danny Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 47th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Danny Lee had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Danny Lee to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Lee chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Lee's his third shot was a drop, his fifth shot was a drop, and his approach went 67 yards to the green where he 2 putted for $self.sc. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Lee's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Lee had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Lee's tee shot went 226 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
