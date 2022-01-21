-
Curtis Thompson shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Curtis Thompson sinks birdie putt from off the green at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Curtis Thompson makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the American Express, Curtis Thompson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 57th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Thompson chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Thompson's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thompson had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
