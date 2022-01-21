  • Curtis Thompson shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2022, Curtis Thompson makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Curtis Thompson sinks birdie putt from off the green at The American Express

    In the second round of The American Express 2022, Curtis Thompson makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.