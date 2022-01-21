-
Strong putting brings Corey Conners a 6-under 66 in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners makes birdie on No. 16 at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Corey Conners hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 91st at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Corey Conners had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Conners's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 6 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 6 under for the round.
