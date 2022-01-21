  • Strong putting brings Corey Conners a 6-under 66 in round two of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2022, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners makes birdie on No. 16 at The American Express

    In the second round of The American Express 2022, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.