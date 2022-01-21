Chris Kirk shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Chris Kirk hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 82nd at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Kirk got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kirk's 92 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Kirk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kirk had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Kirk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.