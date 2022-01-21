-
-
Chad Ramey shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the American Express
-
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 21, 2022
Chad Ramey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 143rd at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 371-yard par-4 second, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Ramey hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Ramey hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ramey to even for the round.
-
-