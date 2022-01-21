Camilo Villegas shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Camilo Villegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 47th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Villegas's tee shot went 245 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Villegas's 87 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Villegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Villegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Villegas to 5 under for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 4 under for the round.